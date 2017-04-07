"The Summer of Love Experience: Art, Fashion, and Rock & Roll" Partner, Enthusiast, Supporting, Sustaining, and Contributor Members Reception
Friday
Apr 7, 2017 – 7:00 PM
DeYoung Museum
Golden Gate Park 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive
San Francisco, CA 94118 Map
More Info
Join us in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the colorful counter culture that blossomed in San Francisco. Enjoy an exclusive first look at the exhibition before it opens to the public and mingle with fellow members while enjoying refreshments.
Partner, Enthusiast, Sustaining, Supporting, and Contributor Members will receive an email invitation with instructions to RSVP.
Contact Information
membership@famsf.org
