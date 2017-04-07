San Francisco Events

"The Summer of Love Experience: Art, Fashion, and Rock & Roll" Partner, Enthusiast, Supporting, Sustaining, and Contributor Members Reception

Friday

Apr 7, 2017 – 7:00 PM

Golden Gate Park 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive
San Francisco, CA 94118 Map

More Info


Join us in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the colorful counter culture that blossomed in San Francisco. Enjoy an exclusive first look at the exhibition before it opens to the public and mingle with fellow members while enjoying refreshments.

Partner, Enthusiast, Sustaining, Supporting, and Contributor Members will receive an email invitation with instructions to RSVP.

Not a Partner, Enthusiast, or Contributor level member? Join or increase your support today.Ticket Information

Reserve member tickets. Not a member yet? Join today.
Contact Information

membership@famsf.org

Event details at famsf.org!

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Yo-Yo Ma

Demand it!

Itzhak Perlman

Demand it!

Joshua Bell

Demand it!

Norah Jones

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia